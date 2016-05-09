FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stealthgas receives commitment for two senior secured credit facilities
May 9, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stealthgas receives commitment for two senior secured credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Stealthgas Inc

* Facilities, when combined amount to about $140 million

* Credit facilities will each consist of two tranches, having maturities of eight years after delivery of respective vessels

* Company now has a fully funded orderbook

* Receipt of commitment letters for 2 credit facilities to fund four 22,000 cbm semi-ref vessels scheduled to be delivered in 2017

* Stealthgas inc. Receives commitment for two senior secured credit facilities for its final four newbuildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
