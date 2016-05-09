FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Magnum Hunter Resources emerges from Chapter 11
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnum Hunter Resources emerges from Chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corp

* Magnum hunter emerged from chapter 11 less than five months after voluntarily filing for bankruptcy protection

* Currently new board of directors is actively engaged in a search for a permanent chief executive officer

* In interim, Joseph C. Daches, CFO, and Rick S. Farrell, current SVP business development/land, will serve as co-CEOs

* Reached resolution with Eureka Midstream Holdings Llc and certain of its affiliates relating to all claims and controversies

* Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation emerges from chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.