BRIEF-Magnum Hunter Resources emerges from Chapter 11

May 9 (Reuters) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
* Magnum hunter emerged from chapter 11 less than five months after voluntarily filing for bankruptcy protection
* Currently new board of directors is actively engaged in a search for a permanent chief executive officer
* In interim, Joseph C. Daches, CFO, and Rick S. Farrell, current SVP business development/land, will serve as co-CEOs
* Reached resolution with Eureka Midstream Holdings Llc and certain of its affiliates relating to all claims and controversies
* Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation emerges from chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)