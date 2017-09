May 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* Marathon Patent Group subsidiary Orthophoenix LLC enters into license agreement with Titanium2Bone, Inc.

* Consideration to be paid by Titanium2Bone to Orthophoenix and all other commercial terms of license agreement are confidential.

* Titanium2bone has taken a license to certain Orthophoenix patents