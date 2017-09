May 9 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Net income for quarter was $105 million, or $0.31 per share

* Qtrly total pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1.3 million barrels per day

* Qtrly revenue $416.4 million versus $405.8 million

* Inter pipeline announces strong first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)