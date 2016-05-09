FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17
May 9, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Gross margin percentage for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 57.0% plus or minus 2% on a non-GAAP basis

* Total operating expenses, excluding some charges, expected to be about $47.5 million plus or minus 3% on non-GAAP basis for Q2

* Non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $96.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $98 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $97 million to $103 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
