FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Newlink Genetics announces results from phase 3 impress trial of Algenpantucel-L
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newlink Genetics announces results from phase 3 impress trial of Algenpantucel-L

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics

* Impress phase 3 study of Algenpantucel-l for patients with resected pancreatic cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint

* L for patients with resected pancreatic cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Overall survival from time of randomization was 29.3 months for both groups combined

* There was also no statistical difference for long-term survival.

* Newlink genetics corp says there was no statistically significant difference between two groups

* “in light of these negative results, our scientific and clinical teams will focus on other promising opportunities in our pipeline”

* Newlink genetics corp says reiterates that its goal and expectation is to finish 2016 with two years of cash on hand

* L for patients with resected pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.