BRIEF-SBE to acquire Morgans Hotel Group
#Funds News
May 9, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SBE to acquire Morgans Hotel Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Morgans Hotel Group Co

* SBE will acquire all of outstanding shares of morgans common stock for $2.25 per share in cash

* Total enterprise value of approximately $794 million

* Company’s Q1 earnings call, previously scheduled for monday at 5:00 pm eastern time (U.S.) has been cancelled

* At closing, SBE will acquire morgans’ portfolio of thirteen owned, operated or licensed hotel properties

* Affiliates of Yucaipa companies to exchange $75 million in series a preferred securities, accrued preferred dividends

* Affiliates of Yucaipa companies to also exchange warrants for $75 million in preferred shares and interest in common equity in acquirer

* Shareholders representing about 29 percent shares of common stock have signed voting agreements in support of deal

* SBE to acquire morgans hotel group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
