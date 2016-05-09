BRIEF-Oncothyreon Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 9 (Reuters) - Oncothyreon Inc
* Oncothyreon Inc says oncothyreon currently expects operating expenses in 2016 to be higher than in 2015
* Oncothyreon inc says oncothyreon currently expects cash used in operations in 2016 to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million
* Oncothyreon reports first quarter 2016 financial results & provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S