BRIEF-Oncothyreon Q1 loss per share $0.14
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oncothyreon Q1 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Oncothyreon Inc

* Oncothyreon Inc says oncothyreon currently expects operating expenses in 2016 to be higher than in 2015

* Oncothyreon inc says oncothyreon currently expects cash used in operations in 2016 to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million

* Oncothyreon reports first quarter 2016 financial results & provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

