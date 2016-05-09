FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Premier Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Premier Inc :

* Updating fiscal 2016 full-year guidance

* Reducing 2016 revenue guidance range for performance services, resulting in a lower mid-range estimate for consolidated revenue

* Revised guidance projects 15% to 16% consolidated revenue growth for fiscal 2016

* Revised 2016 guidance projects 12% to 14% non-gaap adjusted EBITDA growth and 11% to 15% non-gaap adjusted fully distributed EPS growth

* Expect to establish guidance for fiscal 2017 consistent with long-term plan to target double-digit growth

* Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2016 Third-Quarter results

* Q3 revenue $298.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $302.9 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.