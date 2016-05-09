FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Q1 revenue $176.7 mln
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Q1 revenue $176.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales at pollo tropical were flat, and comparable guest traffic increased 0.1%

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales at taco cabana increased 1.7%, and comparable guest traffic decreased 0.8%

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees comparable restaurant sales growth of at least low single digits at both brands for 2016

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of $90 to $100 million.

* Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $176.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

