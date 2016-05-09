BRIEF-Nautilus Inc Q1 EPS $0.37 from continuing operations

May 9 (Reuters) - Nautilus Inc

* Authorized a $10 million expansion of company’s share repurchase program

* Share repurchases will be funded from existing cash balances

* Nautilus, inc. Reports strong results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $120.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S