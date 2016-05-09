FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halozyme Q1 loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* Halozyme therapeutics inc sees 2016 net revenues to be in range of $130 million to $145 million

* Halozyme therapeutics inc sees 2016 cash flow to be in range of $45 million to $65 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.98, revenue view $127.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halozyme reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $42.5 million versus $18.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $29.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
