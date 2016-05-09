BRIEF-Halozyme Q1 loss per share $0.16

May 9 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
* Halozyme therapeutics inc sees 2016 net revenues to be in range of $130 million to $145 million
* Halozyme therapeutics inc sees 2016 cash flow to be in range of $45 million to $65 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.98, revenue view $127.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Halozyme reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $42.5 million versus $18.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $29.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $29.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S