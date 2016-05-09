FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arotech affirms 2016 outlook
May 9, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arotech affirms 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp

* Backlog of orders as of march 31, 2016 totaled about $57.7 million versus $63.4 million for same time last year and $63.0 million from prior quarter

* Affirming its 2016 outlook

* Qtrly new orders totaling $20.1 million

* Arotech reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $25.4 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 to $0.23

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Sees 2016 revenue $100 million to $112 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
