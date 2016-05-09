FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DTS Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03
May 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DTS Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Dts Inc

* Sees fy non-gaap operating margins in low-to-mid 30s and non-gaap diluted eps in range of $2.10 to $2.25

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly revenue $45.2 million $33.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dts reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $180 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

