BRIEF-DTS Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03

May 9 (Reuters) - Dts Inc

* Sees fy non-gaap operating margins in low-to-mid 30s and non-gaap diluted eps in range of $2.10 to $2.25

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly revenue $45.2 million $33.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dts reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $180 million to $190 million