BRIEF-Globant SA reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.24

May 9 (Reuters) - Globant SA

* Fiscal year 2016 non-IFRS diluted EPS is estimated to be in range of $1.12 - $1.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $74.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $76 million to $78 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $309 million to $315 million