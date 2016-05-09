FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Globant SA reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.24
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Globant SA reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Globant SA

* Fiscal year 2016 non-IFRS diluted EPS is estimated to be in range of $1.12 - $1.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $74.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $76 million to $78 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $309 million to $315 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.