May 9, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TeamHealth Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - TeamHealth Holdings Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $1.14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says consistent with prior guidance, projected 2016 net revenue growth of 31.0% to 33.0%

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.5% and 11.0%

* Says Q1 same contract revenue increased $50.0 million, or 6.6%, to $804.3 million from $754.3 million in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

