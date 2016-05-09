FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Convergys Q1 adjusted EPS $0.50 from continuing operations
May 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Convergys Q1 adjusted EPS $0.50 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp

* Sees fy constant currency revenue growth to approximate zero percent, revised from prior guidance to approximate 1 percent

* Sees fy adjusted eps growth of 5 percent to 8 percent, unchanged from prior guidance

* Board of directors approved raising its regular quarterly dividend 13 percent to $0.09 per share

* Convergys reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $722 million versus i/b/e/s view $730.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

