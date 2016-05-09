FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBIA Q1 gaap loss per share $0.58
May 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MBIA Q1 gaap loss per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* Adjusted book value per share increased to $31.74 as of march 31, 2016 from $29.69 as of december 31, 2015

* Qtrly total net premiums earned in u.s. Public finance insurance segment were $58 million in q1 of 2016, down 32 percent

* Mbia inc q1 net investment income for u.s. Public finance insurance $31 million in q1 of 2016, 7 percent higher than q1 of 2015

* As of may 5, 2016, there was $100 million of remaining authorized capacity under company’s current share repurchase program

* Mbia inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

