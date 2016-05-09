BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q1 adjusted EPS $0.11

May 9 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Full year adjusted ebitda guidance of $725 to $775 million affirmed

* Additional cost synergies of $11 million were reported in q1 of 2016

* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.59

* Q1 sales $824 million versus i/b/e/s view $799.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S