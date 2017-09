May 9 (Reuters) - Tubemogul Inc

* Current Tubemogul CFO Paul Joachim has been promoted to chief administrative officer

* Both appointments are effective wednesday, may 11, 2016

* Tubemogul appoints former brightroll and yahoo finance executive Ron Will as chief financial officer