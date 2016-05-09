FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vectren Corp reports first quarter 2016 results
May 9, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vectren Corp reports first quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Vectren Corp

* Narrows its 2016 consolidated earnings guidance range to $2.45 to $2.55 per share

* Currently expects 2016 utility group earnings to be within a range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share

* Sees 2016 nonutility group earnings to be within a range of $0.45 to $0.50 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenue $584.8 million versus $706.2 million

* Vectren corporation reports first quarter 2016 results; narrows consolidated guidance range

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
