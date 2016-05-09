FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqure announces nomination of Jack Kaye to its board
May 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uniqure announces nomination of Jack Kaye to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV

* To transition from current two-tier supervisory board and management board structure to single board with executive, non-executive members

* As part of governance transition, ferdinand verdonck and Joseph Fezcko plan to retire from board

* Existing executive members, Daniel Soland, CEO, and Matthew Kapusta, chief financial officer, will stand for election to board

* Uniqure announces the nomination of Jack Kaye to its board of directors and proposed corporate governance changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

