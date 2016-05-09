BRIEF-IFF qtrly EPS $1.47

May 9 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.47
* Qtrly net sales $783.3 million versus $774.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $776.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 total sales up 3.5% - 4.5%; sees 2016 eps up 6.5% - 8.5%
* Sees 2016 operating profit up 5.0 % - 7.0%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.45, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iff reports strong first quarter 2016 results