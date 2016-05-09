FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IFF qtrly EPS $1.47
May 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IFF qtrly EPS $1.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.47

* Qtrly net sales $783.3 million versus $774.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $776.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total sales up 3.5% - 4.5%; sees 2016 eps up 6.5% - 8.5%

* Sees 2016 operating profit up 5.0 % - 7.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.45, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iff reports strong first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
