BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Q1 gaap loss per share $2.08
May 9, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Q1 gaap loss per share $2.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* In q1 of 2016, oil, natural gas and ngl sales decreased 44% as compared to q1 of 2015

* Continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15% compared to 2015 production levels

* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results and borrowing base redetermination and amendments under revolving credit facility

* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
