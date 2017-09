May 9 (Reuters) - Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala finance corp says q1 net investment income of $7.4 million, or $0.47 per common share

* Capitala finance corp says q1 net asset value per share of $16.29 compared to $17.04 at year end

* Capitala finance corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )