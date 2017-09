May 9 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp

* Production for three months ended march 31, 2016 averaged 39,527 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Halcón resources announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $4.72

* Q1 revenue $81.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue view $185.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)