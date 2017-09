May 9 (Reuters) - Umh Properties Inc

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.17

* Qtrly normalized ffo per diluted share $0.16

* Qtrly homes sales increased by 52.3% over prior year period from $1.1 million (24 homes sold) to $1.7 million (41 homes sold);

* UMH Properties, Inc. Reports 1st quarter 2016 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)