FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aura Minerals announces resumption of operations at the San Andres mine
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 9, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aura Minerals announces resumption of operations at the San Andres mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Aura Minerals Inc

* Operations at san andres mine in honduras have resumed at full production after back-to-work agreement with concerned parties

* Northwestern enterprises, owned by Paulo Carlos De Brito, representing about 48% shares in co, proposed he be appointed as director

* Tom Ogryzlo and Bill Murray will not stand for re-election to board

* Management is supportive of appointment of paulo carlos de brito

* Will not, at this time, seek re-approval for incentive stock option and share compensation plan or treasury share unit plan

* Aura minerals announces resumption of operations at the san andres mine and amendment concerning the election of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.