BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris reports Q1 loss per share $0.37
May 9, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris reports Q1 loss per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc :

* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says expected average monthly operating burn rate of approximately $2.8 million during remainder of 2016

* Aeterna zentaris inc says Zoptrex(tm) (Zoptarelin Doxorubicin) pivotal phase 3 clinical program on track for completion in Q3 2016

* Says Zoptrex(Tm) Licensee in China and related territories, Sinopharm A-Think pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., scheduled to file IND in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

