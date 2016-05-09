BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris reports Q1 loss per share $0.37

May 9 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc :

* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says expected average monthly operating burn rate of approximately $2.8 million during remainder of 2016

* Aeterna zentaris inc says Zoptrex(tm) (Zoptarelin Doxorubicin) pivotal phase 3 clinical program on track for completion in Q3 2016

* Says Zoptrex(Tm) Licensee in China and related territories, Sinopharm A-Think pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., scheduled to file IND in Q2 2016