BRIEF-Genesis healthcare reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

May 9 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis healthcare sees 2016 adjusted net revenues $5,650.0 million to $5,750.0 million; sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share between loss of $0.05 to profit of $0.08

* Fy2016 revenue view $5.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genesis healthcare reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.472 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: