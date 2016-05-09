FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pembroke Resources buys metallurgical coal assets in Bowen basin
May 9, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pembroke Resources buys metallurgical coal assets in Bowen basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Pembroke Resources

* Acquired from australian units of Peabody Energy, citic resources holdings their interests in metallurgical coal tenements

* Pembroke Resources says total consideration is aud120m plus an agreed royalty

* Pembroke Resources says has acquired a 100 percent interest in ods and willunga

* Pembroke Resources says subject to approval of minority partners, company has agreed to acquire an 87.3 percent interest in odn

* Pembroke Resources acquires metallurgical coal assets in the Bowen basin Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

