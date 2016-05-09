BRIEF-Liberty Global reports Q1 revenue $4.6 billion

May 9 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* All full-year 2016 guidance targets confirmed for LBTY and LILAC

* Shareholder approval received for cable & wireless acquisition

* Q1 equity repurchases of $286 million; buybacks resuming soon

* Rgu additions more than doubled year-over-year to 156,000 in q1 2016

* Q1 revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Liberty global reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)