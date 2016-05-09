FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty Global reports Q1 revenue $4.6 billion
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Liberty Global reports Q1 revenue $4.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* All full-year 2016 guidance targets confirmed for LBTY and LILAC

* Shareholder approval received for cable & wireless acquisition

* Q1 equity repurchases of $286 million; buybacks resuming soon

* Rgu additions more than doubled year-over-year to 156,000 in q1 2016

* Q1 revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Liberty global reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
