May 9 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp Says On Track With Annual Outlook Of $275

* 300 million in revenue and $200-250 million cash balance for year-end 2016

* Centrus reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.60

* Q1 revenue fell 46 percent to $90 million