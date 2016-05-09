FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Second Sight sets record date for rights offering
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Second Sight sets record date for rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical

* Under rights offering will distribute one non-transferable subscription right for each share of common stock held by shareholder

* Each right will entitle holder to invest $0.55 for each share of common stock owned as of record date

* Subscription price will equal lesser of $4.25per share or 85% of nasdaq closing price on close of subscription period on may 31

* Plans to use proceeds to continue funding ongoing post-market clinical study of argus ii retinal prosthesis systems

* Plans to continue funding ongoing development of orion i visual cortical prosthesis

* 1 registration statement for rights offering to shareholders and sets record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.