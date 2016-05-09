FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Breitburn Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.54
May 9, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Breitburn Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Breitburn Energy Partners Lp

* Breitburn Energy Partners LP says total production was 4,848 mboe in q1 of 2016, compared to 5,106 mboe in q4 of 2015

* Breitburn Energy Partners LP says average daily production was 53.3 mboe/day in q1 of 2016 compared to 55.5 mboe/day in q4 of 2015

* Breitburn Energy Partners LP says oil, ngl and natural gas sales revenues were $105.5 million in q1 of 2016 compared to $139.7 million in q4 of 2015

* Breitburn Energy Partners reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.54 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
