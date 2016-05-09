FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics announces pricing of $700 million of senior notes
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics announces pricing of $700 million of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Partnership will issue $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2021

* Tesoro logistics lp says offering size of 6.375% senior notes due 2024 was increased from $350 million as previously announced to $450 million

* Partnership will also issue $450 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due 2024

* Tesoro logistics lp announces pricing of $700 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TLLP.N ] )

