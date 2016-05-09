FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Omega Protein has attempted to negotiate with Wynnefield to reach an agreement
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 9, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Protein has attempted to negotiate with Wynnefield to reach an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Omega Protein

* Nominated david clarke , one of candidates proposed by wynnefield capital management, llc, for election at this year’s annual meeting

* Omega protein corp says “now is not time to exit human nutrition business, as called for by wynnefield”

* Omega protein corp says board has attempted to negotiate with wynnefield to reach an agreement

* Omega protein corp says in april, wynnefield rejected settlement offer and instead “demanded” appointment of all three of its nominees

* Omega protein corp says wynnefield has refused to agree to any form of standstill

* Omega protein sends letter to stockholders highlighting strong performance under current strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.