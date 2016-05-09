FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals qtrly net income per common unit $0.09
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals qtrly net income per common unit $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals LP

* Average production of 30.3 mboe/d for q1 of 2016, up 4% over average production for corresponding period in 2015

* Qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.09

* Agreement with undisclosed seller to acquire interest in wattenberg field in weld county, colorado for $35 million

* Transaction will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under partnership’s credit facility

* Estimated next twelve month production is expected to average approximately 700 boe/d (35% oil) from wattenberg field

* Black stone minerals, L.P. Reports first quarter 2016 results and announces cash distribution; enters in agreement to acquire mineral interests in colorado

* Q1 revenue $64.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
