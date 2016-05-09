BRIEF-Contango oil & gas Q1 loss per share $0.60

May 9 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co

* Production of 7.2 bcfe for quarter, or 79.4 mmcfed; within guidance

* “remain committed to limiting our 2016 capital expenditures to strategic requirements and lease extensions”

* Contango announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides operations update

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.2 million

