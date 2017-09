May 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd :

* Qtrly consolidated sales increased 16.7% to $172.0 million

* Qtrly same-store sales increased by 1.1% in Canada and 0.9% in U.S.

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)