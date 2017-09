May 9 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :

* Qtrly silver ounces sold increased 2% and gold ounces sold decreased 4%

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $42.7 million versus $39.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

