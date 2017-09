May 9 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc :

* Employment agreement with president and chief operating officer, Dawson Reimer , has been terminated, effective immediately

* Friesen, founder of Medicure, will, in addition to his current responsibilities, take on role of president of company

* Medicure announces departure of president and chief operating officer

