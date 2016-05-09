FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ezcorp Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ezcorp Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc

* Says completed strategic review of Grupo Finmart announced in February 2016

* Have concluded that a sale of Grupo Finmart is preferred alternative and have commenced a process to solicit proposals from interested buyers

* Says UBS investment bank, which has been assisting in strategic review, is running sale process for Grupo Finmart

* Ezcorp announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $201.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
