May 9 (Reuters) - Prepa Bondholder Group:

* Offers to pre-fund bond purchase agreement and extend restructuring support agreement

* Prepared to deposit approximately $61 million to fund BPA into escrow or other segregated accounts

* Under arrangement, funds would be transferred to PREPA bond trustee following passage of legislation

* Fund bond purchase agreement and extend restructuring support agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)