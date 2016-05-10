FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tmx Group Q1 shr C$0.85
May 10, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tmx Group Q1 shr C$0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd

* Expect to incur additional strategic re-alignment expenses through 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89, revenue view C$185.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to work to reduce costs may see incremental operating and strategic re-alignment expenses compared with Q1

* Tmx group limited reports results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.85

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
