BRIEF-Tmx Group Q1 shr C$0.85

* Expect to incur additional strategic re-alignment expenses through 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89, revenue view C$185.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to work to reduce costs may see incremental operating and strategic re-alignment expenses compared with Q1

* Tmx group limited reports results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.85

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million

