BRIEF-Tmx Group Q1 shr C$0.85

May 9 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd
* Expect to incur additional strategic re-alignment expenses through 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89, revenue view C$185.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to work to reduce costs may see incremental operating and strategic re-alignment expenses compared with Q1
* Tmx group limited reports results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.85
* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)