BRIEF-Dean Foods buys Friendly's Ice Cream retail and manufacturing business for $155 mln
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dean Foods buys Friendly's Ice Cream retail and manufacturing business for $155 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co :

* Acquisition of Friendly’s Ice Cream is expected to be immediately accretive to margins and earnings

* Has agreed to acquire manufacturing and retail ice cream business from an affiliate of Friendly’s Ice Cream for $155 million in cash

* Dean Foods expects that acquisition will add approximately $0.06 earnings per share accretion in 2016

* Dean Foods intends to fund transaction with cash on hand and our existing revolving facilities

* Dean Foods company announces agreement to acquire Friendly’s Ice Cream retail and manufacturing business

