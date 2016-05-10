FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Inc Q1 FFO C$0.0 per share
May 10, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Inc Q1 FFO C$0.0 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc :

* Estimates that expenses will exceed revenues for remainder of 2016 resulting in negative funds flow of $10 to $15 million

* Q1 average production was 18,378 BOE/D, down 19 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* Sees fy total oil and liquids production averaging close to 1,700 BBL/D and natural gas sales averaging approximately 84 MMCF/D

* Reductions in all areas of spending, including operating, financing and administrative costs, will continue in 2016

* Q1 eps C$0.70

* Q1 ffo C$0.0 per share

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

