May 9 (Reuters) - Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd :

* Q1 2016 operating loss was $12.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $15.4 million in 2015 Q4

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $2.79

* Sunedison Semiconductor reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $182.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.4 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ))