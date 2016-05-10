BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Q1 operating loss amounts to 2.4 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics :

* Cash used in operating activities amounts to 2.9 million euros ($3.30 million) for first three months of 2016, compared to 2.7 million euros for the first three months of 2015 (excluding IPO expenses paid in Q1 2015)

* Q1 operating loss amounts to 2.4 million euros compared to 2.8 million euros for the same period last year

* Cash balance of 30.4 million euros at end Q1 versus 40.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)