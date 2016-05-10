BRIEF-Ferrer Pharma to buy Alexza pharmaceuticals for $0.90 per share in cash

May 10 (Reuters) - Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Under agreement, Ferrer Pharma , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrer, will acquire co for $0.90 per share in cash.

* Alexza stockholders will be granted contingent value rights to receive cash payments in four payment categories

* $0.90 per share cash consideration represents a 210% premium to Alexza’s closing share price on february 26, 2016

* Board of directors of Alexza unanimously approved transaction.

* Guggenheim securities acted as financial advisor to Alexza

* Alexza Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Ferrer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)